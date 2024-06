"Pechito" López correrá "Las 24 Horas de Le Mans"

uD83DuDEA8 BREAKING NEWS uD83DuDEA8@Mikeconway26 will not drive for the No.7 @TGR_WEC at the 2024 @24hoursoflemans after suffering injuries in a cycling accident.

He is replaced by @pechito37 who makes his return to the squad.



Wishing you a speedy recovery, Mike! uD83DuDE4F#WEC #LeMans24 pic.twitter.com/CunuUB1Co1