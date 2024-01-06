Globos de Oro 2024: los nominados y cómo ver el evento en Argentina

Mañana domingo 7 de enero, se llevará a cabo la ceremonia de entrega de los Globos de Oro 2024 (Golden Globe Awards) en el hotel Beverly Hilton de California. El evento, que durará tres horas y se podrá ver en 185 países, premiará a las mejores producciones e intérpretes de cine y televisión: en esta nota, las 27 ternas y todos los nominados

En qué canal pasan los Globos de Oro 2024 en Argentina

La 81º ceremonia de los Globos de Oro 2024 se transmitirá en vivo desde las 22 por la plataforma de streaming HBO Max, y en el canal TNT por televisión. La alfombra roja del evento empieza desde las 21.

Todos los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2024

Series

Mejor serie de drama

1923 (Paramount+)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Succession (HBO)

Tras su última temporada al aire, Succession se convirtió en una de las series más aclamadas por el público.

Mejor actor – Serie de drama

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Brian Cox – Succession

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Dominic West – The Crown

Mejor actriz – Serie de drama

Helen Mirren – 1923

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Emma Stone – The Curse

Mejor actor de reparto – Serie de TV

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

James Marsden – Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Billy Cruddup – The Morning Show

Alexander Skarsgård – Succession

Alan Ruck – Succession

En The Bear, Jeremy Allen White es Carmy Berzatto, un chef de alta cocina en un restaurant de Chicago.

Mejor actriz de reparto – Serie de TV

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

Abby Elliott – The Bear

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession

Mejor serie musical o de comedia

The Bear (FX)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Barry (HBO)

Jason Sudeikis encarna a Ted Lasso, un entrenador de fútbol americano que dirige un equipo de fútbol de Inglaterra.

Mejor actriz – Serie de comedia o musical

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Elle Fanning – The Great

Mejor actor – Serie de comedia o musical

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Bill Hader – Barry

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building es protagonizada por Steve Martin y Selena Gomez.

Mejor serie de edición limitada

Beef

Lessons in Chemistry

Daisy Jones & the Six

All the Light We Cannot See

Fellow Travelers

Fargo

Mejor actriz – Serie de edición limitada

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Ali Wong – Beef

Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & the Six

Elizabeth Olsen – Love and Death

Juno Temple – Fargo

Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers

Fargo es otra de las series aclamadas y candidatas en los Globos de Oro.

Mejor actor – Serie de edición limitada

Steven Yeun – Beef

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & the Six

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Jon Hamm – Fargo

Woody Harrelson – White House Plumbers

Películas

Mejor película – Drama

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

Maestro (Netflix)

Past Lives (A24)

The Zone of Interest (A24)

Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)

Cillian Murphy en una escena de la película "Oppenheimer". (Universal Pictures)

Mejor película - Comedia o musical

Barbie (Warner Bros.)

Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)

American Fiction (MGM)

The Holdovers (Focus Features)

May December (Netflix)

Air (Amazon MGM Studios)

Mejor director

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Greta Gerwig – Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song – Past Lives

Margot Robbie y Ryan Gosling protagonizan la película Barbie, que tuvo un éxito rotundo.

Mejor actor – Película drama

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

Mejor actriz – Película drama

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening – Nyad

Greta Lee – Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla

Mejor actor de reparto – Película drama

Willem Dafoe – Poor Things

Robert DeNiro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Charles Melton – May December

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Mejor actriz de reparto – Película drama

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Julianne Moore – May December

Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Mejor actriz de película de comedia o musical

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Natalie Portman – May December

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves

Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings

Emma Stone va por el Globo de Oro con su interpretación en "Poor Things".

Mejor actor de película de comedia o musical

Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet – Wonka

Matt Damon – Air

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix – Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Mejor banda sonora de película

Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mica Levi – The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things

Joe Hisaishi – The Boy and the Heron

Mejor película de lengua extranjera

Anatomy of a Fall (Francia)

The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido)

Society of the Snow (España)

Fallen Leaves (Finlandia)

Past Lives (Estados Unidos)

Io capitano (Italia)

Mejor canción original de película

“What Was I Made For?”, por Billie Eilish y Finneas (de Barbie)

“Dance the Night”, por Caroline Ailin - Dua Lipa - Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt (de Barbie)

“Addicted to Romance”, por Bruce Springsteen y Patti Scialfa (de She Came to Me)

“Road to Freedom”, por Lenny Kravitz (de Rustin)

“Peaches”, por Jack Black - Aaron Horvath - Michael Jelenic - Eric Osmond y John Spiker (de The Super Mario Bros. Movie)

“I’m Just Ken”, por Andrew Wyatt y Mark Ronson (de Barbie)

Mejor película - Animación

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Wish

Suzume

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse tuvo una muy buena aceptación entre las distintas generaciones de fanáticos. (Sony)

Mejor guión

Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach – Barbie

Tony McNamara – Poor Things

Celine Song – Past Lives

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Eric Roth y Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Justine Triet y Arthur Harari – Anatomy of a Fall

Mejor actuación en un ‘stand-up’ de comedia de televisión

Amy Schumer por Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Chris Rock por Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Ricky Gervais por Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Sarah Silverman por Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Trevor Noah por Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Wanda Sykes por Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

Mejor logro cinematográfico y de taquilla

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

The Super Mario Bros. Movie