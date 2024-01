Asaltaron a punta de pistola a un campeón del mundo en su casa

uD83DuDEA8uD83DuDFE1?? Understand Al Ittihad are working on a deal to sign Ángel Correa from Atlético Madrid.



Saudi club will approach Atléti to open talks soon.



Not easy deal — as it will depend on financial package for club and player.



uD83CuDDE6uD83CuDDF7 Marcelo Gallardo and Planes both want Correa. pic.twitter.com/onoPERGvaf