Francisco Cerúndolo terminó perdiendo ante Shelton en el ATP 500 de Múnich

Shelton d. Cerundolo 2-6 7-6 6-4 in Munich



2 points away from losing



What an effort from Ben to pull this one out



He is the 1st American to reach an ATP 500 final on clay since the start of the series in 2009.



?4th career final

?2nd clay court final



Excellent week



uD83CuDDFAuD83CuDDF8 pic.twitter.com/x3pnubsZhD