Raye: “Click Clack Symphony.” (Raye featuring Hans Zimmer), “God Be My Witness” (Amma), “I Know You’re Hurting.” (Raye), “Joy.” (Raye, Amma, Absolutely), “Know About Me” (Halle, Glorilla), “Let Me Be In Your Arms” (Sonny Fodera, Libianca), “Supermarket” (Say Now), "The Whatsapp Shakespeare.” (Raye), “Where Is My Husband!” (Raye)