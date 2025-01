Copa Davis: Argentina derrotó a Noruega por 3 a 2 en dramática definición

ELATION FOR ARGENTINA uD83CuDDE6uD83CuDDF7



Mariano Navone secures a 3-2 victory over Norway with his first ever Davis Cup win, defeating Nicolai Budkov Kjaer 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 uD83EuDD2F#DavisCup pic.twitter.com/pPqWKQQuEu