Acusan a Rusia y Qatar de haber comprado los mundiales

FINALLY: Russia paid Jack Warner $5 million & offered Rafael Salguero $1 million, for his vote for hosting the 2018 World Cup according to the new indictment in the FIFA case.



The indictment also says Qatar paid bribes to Ricardo Teixeira and (probably) Julio Grondona for 2022 https://t.co/REvc0e23k4 pic.twitter.com/wLw8KIFXLL