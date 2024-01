Se queda con el Cholo: Molina renueva con Atlético Madrid

uD83DuDEA8uD83DuDD34?? Nahuel Molina will sign new deal at Atlético Madrid later this year, it’s all verbally agreed — as revealed in November.



The release clause could even be higher than initial €70m after final round of talks, closer to €100m. uD83DuDCC8uD83CuDDE6uD83CuDDF7



Exclusive story, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/oI2lQXUxmd