A los 94, la Reina Isabel II monta a caballo en plena cuarentena

Today should have been the first day of the Royal Windsor Horse Show, The Queenu0026#39;s favourite equestrian event of the year. Here are some pictures of Her Majesty attending the Show over the years. This year the Show, due to take place from the 13-17 May, has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and instead has gone online in the form of a virtual show (u0026#39;Virtual Windsoru0026#39;) on the Royal Windsor Horse Showu0026#39;s website. The Royal Windsor Horse Show began in 1943 as au00a0Horse and Dog Show to raise money for the War effort. King George VI became its Patron and the first Royal Windsor Horse was held in Windsor Home Park on Wednesday 26th May 1943 and raised u00a3391,197 u2013 enough money to buy 78 Typhoon fighter aircraft. It was attended by numerous members of the Royal Family including King George VI, Queen Elizabeth and the two young princesses, Elizabeth and Margaret. Dogs have not been allowed into the Showground since 1944; this is because at the first show, a Lurcher stole a piece of chicken from King George VIu2019s lunch plate. The Royal Windsor Horse Show is now the only show in the UK to host international competitions in Show Jumping, Dressage, Driving and Endurance. The Queen has always been a keen horsewoman and at the first show she won the Single Private Driving Turnout Class with her pony Hans. Since then, Her Majesty has entered many homebred horses and ponies in classes at the show. The Duke of Edinburgh competed in the Carriage Driving at Royal Windsor Horse Show for thirty years. He won it once in 1982 and was second five times.