La neuquina que forma parte de "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

I won a Gracie! ud83dudc9c The Gracie Awards recognize exemplary programming created by women, for women and about women in all facets of media and entertainment. Iu2019m absolutely thrilled to be honored for portraying Rosa Diaz on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Later this week, Iu2019ll be recognized alongside the other incredible women in media who won at @allwomeninmediau2019s 45th Annual Gracie Awards. The show is taking place virtually on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 7PM, and you can watch on @allwomeninmediau2019s Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube ud83dudc9c See you there! #TheGracies