La OMS eleva el nivel de amenaza como “alto”

So far, WHO is aware of one case of human-to-human transmission of #coronavirus outside uD83CuDDE8uD83CuDDF3, in Vietnam.



That’s still one case too many. But we’re encouraged that so far we have not seen more human-to-human transmission outside uD83CuDDE8uD83CuDDF3. We’re monitoring the outbreak constantly. pic.twitter.com/Kh3bwljpDG