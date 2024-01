Se fue al descenso, lo convocó Scaloni y es refuerzo de la Juventus

uD83DuDEA8???? Carlos Alcaraz, new Juventus player! Southampton and Juve have just signed documents.



Alcaraz has passed medical in London and signed his contract.



? £3m loan fee in installments.

? £40m buy option clause not mandatory.



Official soon. Here we go, confirmed.