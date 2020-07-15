Conductora perdió un diente en vivo y siguió como si nada

View this post on Instagram

u041du043eu0432u0430 u0026#34;u0441u043bu0430u0432u0430u0026#34; u043fu0440u0438u0439u0448u043bu0430 u0437u0432u0456u0434u043au0438 u043du0435 u0447u0435u043au0430u043bu0438 .... u0456 u043fu0456u0434u0442u0440u0438u043cu043au0430 u0442u0435u0436ud83dude0d. u0422u0430u043a, u0432 u043cu0435u043du0435 u0441u043fu0440u0430u0432u0434u0456 u0441u044cu043eu0433u043eu0434u043du0456 u043fu0456u0434 u0447u0430u0441 u043fu0440u044fu043cu043eu0433u043e u0435u0444u0456u0440u0443 u0422u0421u041d u043e 9:00 u0432u0438u043fu0430u043bu0430 u0447u0430u0441u0442u0438u043du0430 u043fu0435u0440u0435u0434u043du044cu043eu0433u043e u0437u0443u0431u0430). u0426u0435, u043du0430u043fu0435u0432u043du043e, u043du0430u0439u043au0443u0440u0439u043eu0437u043du0456u0448u0438u0439 u043cu0456u0439 u0434u043eu0441u0432u0456u0434 u0437u0430 u0434u0432u0430u0434u0446u044fu0442u044c u0440u043eu043au0456u0432 u0440u043eu0431u043eu0442u0438 u0432u0435u0434u0443u0447u043eu044e. u041fu0440u044fu043cu0438u0439 u0435u0444u0456u0440 u0442u0438u043c u0456 u043fu0440u0435u043au0440u0430u0441u043du0438u0439, u0449u043e u0437u0430u0432u0436u0434u0438 u043du0435u043fu0435u0440u0435u0434u0431u0430u0447u0443u0432u0430u043du0438u0439. u0422u0430u043a, u0432 2013 u044f u0432u043fu0435u0440u0448u0435 u043fu0440u044fu043cu043e u0432 u0441u0432u043eu0454u043cu0443 u0435u0444u0456u0440u0456 u043fu043eu0431u0430u0447u0438u043bu0430 u043au0430u0434u0440u0438 u0437u0430u0442u0440u0438u043cu0430u043du043du044f u0441u0432u043eu0433u043e u0447u043eu043bu043eu0432u0456u043au0430ud83dude2a u043du0430 u043fu0440u043eu0442u0435u0441u0442u0456 u043fu0456u0434 u041au0438u0457u0432u0440u0430u0434u043eu044e, u0430 u043au0456u043bu044cu043au0430 u0440u043eu043au0456u0432 u0442u043eu043cu0443 u043cu043eu044e u043du043eu0433u0443 u043fu0456u0434 u0447u0430u0441 u0432u0438u043fu0443u0441u043au0443 u043du0435u0441u043fu043eu0434u0456u0432u0430u043du043e u043fu043eu0447u0430u043bu0430 u043eu0431u043bu0438u0437u0443u0432u0430u0442u0438 u0441u043eu0431u0430u043au0430, u0449u043e u0437u0430u0431u0456u0433u043bu0430 u0437u0456 u0441u0442u0443u0434u0456u0457 @snidanok u0426u044cu043eu0433u043e u0440u0430u0437u0443 u043cu043eu044f u043au043eu043bu0435u0433u0430 @nata_goncharova u043cu0435u043du0456 u043du0430u043fu0438u0441u0430u043bu0430, u043cu043eu0432u043bu044fu0432, u0026#34;u0442u0438 u0442u0430u043a u0437u0440u0435u0430u0433u0443u0432u0430u043bu0430, u043du0456u0431u0438 u0442u0438 u0449u043eu0434u043du044f u0433u0443u0431u0438u0448 u0437u0443u0431u0438ud83dude00u0026#34;. u041du0456, u043du0435 u0449u043eu0434u043du044fud83dude01. u041fu0440u043eu0441u0442u043e u0441u0430u043cu0435 u0437u0430u0440u0430u0437 u044f u0432u0438u0440u0456u0448u0438u043bu0430 u0432u0438u043fu0440u0430u0432u0438u0442u0438 u0442u0443 u043fu0440u0438u043au0440u0456u0441u0442u044c, u044fu043au0430 u0441u0442u0430u043bu0430u0441u044f u043fu043eu043du0430u0434 u0434u0435u0441u044fu0442u044c u0442u043eu043cu0443. u0412 u043cu0435u043du0435 u0432 u0441u043fu0430u043bu044cu043du0456 u0441u0442u043eu044fu0432 u0432u0430u0436u043au0438u0439 u043cu0435u0442u0430u043bu0435u0432u0438u0439 u0431u0443u0434u0438u043bu044cu043du0438u043a u0456 u043eu0434u043du043eu0433u043e u0440u0430u0437u0443 u0434u0443u0436u0435 u0437u0430u0446u0456u043au0430u0432u0438u0432 u043cu043eu044e u043cu0430u043bu0435u043du044cu043au0443 u0434u043eu043du044cu043au0443. u0412u043eu043du0430 u0441u0445u043eu043fu0438u043bu0430 u0439u043eu0433u043e u0437 u043fu0456u0434u0432u0456u043au043eu043du043du044f u0456 u043fu043eu0447u0430u043bu0430 u0440u043eu0437u043cu0430u0445u0443u0432u0430u0442u0438 u0026#34;u0456u0433u0440u0430u0448u043au043eu044eu0026#34; u043du0430u0432u043au043eu043bu043e u0441u043fu043bu044fu0447u043eu0457 u043cu0430u043cu0438. u0406 u0449u043eu0439u043du043e u044f u043fu043eu0437u0456u0445u043du0443u043bu0430, u044fu043a u043cu0430u043bu0435u043du044cu043au0430 u0432u0435u0441u0435u043bu0430 u0440u0443u0447u043au0430 u0432u0456u0434u0431u0438u043bu0430 u043cu0435u043du0456 u043fu043eu043bu043eu0432u0438u043du0443 u0437u0443u0431u0430. u0417u0430u0440u0430u0437 u0437u0432u0430u0436u0438u043bu0430u0441u044f u043du0430u0440u0435u0448u0442u0456 u043du0430 u0431u0456u043bu044cu0448 u0440u0430u0434u0438u043au0430u043bu044cu043du0438u0439 u0440u0435u043cu043eu043du0442. u0422u0456u043bu044cu043au0438 u0431u0443u043bu0430 u043du0435 u0434u0443u0436u0435 u0443u0432u0430u0436u043du0430 u0434u043e u0437u0430u0431u043eu0440u043eu043du0438 u0441u0432u043eu0433u043e u0441u0442u043eu043cu0430u0442u043eu043bu043eu0433u0430 u043du0430u0434u043au0443u0441u0443u0432u0430u0442u0438 u0457u0436u0443 u043fu0435u0440u0435u0434u043du0456u043cu0438 u0437u0443u0431u0430u043cu0438 u0434u043e u0437u0430u043au0456u043du0447u0435u043du043du044f u043bu0456u043au0443u0432u0430u043du043du044f. u0412u043bu0430u0441u043du0435, u0442u043eu043cu0443 u0441u0442u0430u043bu043eu0441u044f u0442u0435, u0449u043e u0441u0442u0430u043bu043eu0441u044f... u0427u0435u0441u043du043e u043au0430u0436u0443u0447u0438, u0434u0443u043cu0430u043bu0430, u0449u043e u0456u043du0446u0438u0434u0435u043du0442 u043fu0440u043eu0439u0434u0435 u043du0435u043fu043eu043cu0456u0447u0435u043du0438u043c. u0421u0430u043cu0435 u0446u0435u0439 u0435u043fu0456u0437u043eu0434 u0441u0432u0456u0434u043eu043cu043e u043du0435 u0432u0438u043au043bu0430u043bu0438 u043du0430 YouTube u043au0430u043du0430u043b u0422u0421u041d. u0410u043bu0435 u043cu0438 u043du0435u0434u043eu043eu0446u0456u043du0438u043bu0438 u0443u0432u0430u0436u043du0456u0441u0442u044c u043du0430u0448u0438u0445 u0433u043bu044fu0434u0430u0447u0456u0432. u0411u043bu043eu0433u0435u0440u043au0430 @ekulka u0432u0438u043au043bu0430u043bu0430 u0446u0435 u0432 u0441u0432u043eu0454u043cu0443 u043fu0440u043eu0444u0456u043bu0456, u0456 .... u043fu043eu043du0435u0441u043bu043eu0441u044f u043fu043e u0432u0441u0456u0445 u0432u0438u0434u0430u043du043du044fu0445, u0456 u043du0435 u043bu0438u0448u0435 u0443u043au0440u0430u0457u043du0441u044cu043au0438u0445. u0412 u0443u0441u0456u0439 u0446u0456u0439 u0456u0441u0442u043eu0440u0456u0457 u043cu0435u043du0435 u043eu0441u043eu0431u0438u0441u0442u043e u0432u0440u0430u0437u0438u043bu0430 u0442u0430 u043au0456u043bu044cu043au0456u0441u0442u044c u043fu0456u0434u0442u0440u0438u043cu043au0438, u044fu043au0443 u044f u043eu0442u0440u0438u043cu0430u043bu0430) - u0456 u0432 u043au043eu043cu0435u043du0442u0430u0440u044fu0445, u0456 u0432 u043eu0441u043eu0431u0438u0441u0442u0438u0445 u043fu043eu0432u0456u0434u043eu043cu043bu0435u043du043du044fu0445. u0414u0440u0443u0437u0456, u0432u0435u043bu0438u043au0435 u0412u0430u043c u0441u043fu0430u0441u0438u0431u0456u2764ufe0f))). u0412 u0431u0443u0434u044c-u044fu043au0456u0439 u0441u0438u0442u0443u0430u0446u0456u0457 u0437u0431u0435u0440u0456u0433u0430u0454u043cu043e u0441u043fu043eu043au0456u0439ud83dudcaa u0417u0430u0432u0442u0440u0430 u0432u0440u0430u043du0446u0456 u043fu043eu0431u0430u0447u0438u043cu043eu0441u044cud83dudcfa u0432 @tsnua