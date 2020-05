Volvieron los conciertos, pero con el público en los autos

View this post on Instagram

With my first ever Drive-In concert Iu2019m trying to adapt to the new reality as a performing artist and hopefully spread a little sunshine in your carsud83dude97ud83cudf1eud83dude99 Bare over with me if I stumble. I donu2019t know how to prepare for this ud83eudd37ud83cudffbu200du2642ufe0fu2764ufe0f