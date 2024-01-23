HOLLYWOOD

Premios Oscar 2024: estos son todos los nominados

Este año, películas como "Barbie", "The Holdovers", "Killers of the Flower Moon", "Maestro", "Oppenheimer", "Past Lives" y "Poor Things" buscan conseguir varias nominaciones.
Espectáculos
martes, 23 de enero de 2024 · 22:00

Después de revelarse los ganadores de los Globos de Oro y los Critics Choice Awards, la temporada de premios continúa con las nominaciones a los Premio Oscar 2024 que fueron anunciadas hoy.

"Barbie", "The Holdovers", "Killers of the Flower Moon", "Maestro", "Oppenheimer", "Past Lives" y "Poor Things" son algunas de las películas que buscan obtener el mayor número de premios de la Academia este año.

Jimmy Kimmel será el anfitrión de los Oscar 2024, marcando su cuarta vez presentando la ceremonia. La 96ª edición de los Oscar se llevará a cabo en el Dolby Theatre el 10 de marzo y será transmitida por TNT y HBO Max en nuestra región.

Premios Oscar 2024: todas las nominaciones

Mejor Película:

  • American Fiction
  • Anatomy Of A Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers Of The Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone Of Interest

Actor en un Papel Principal:

  • Bradley Cooper – Maestro
  • Colman Domingo – Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
  • Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
  • Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
  • Actriz en un Papel Principal:
  • Annette Bening – Nyad
  • Lily Gladstone – Killers Of The Flower Moon
  • Sandra Hüller – Anatomy Of A Fall
  • Carey Mulligan – Maestro
  • Emma Stone – Poor Things

Director:

  • Justine Triet – Anatomy Of A Fall
  • Martin Scorsese – Killers Of The Flower Moon
  • Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
  • Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
  • Jonathan Glazer – The Zone Of Interest

Actor en un Papel Secundario:

  • Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
  • Robert De Niro – Killers Of The Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
  • Ryan Gosling – Barbie
  • Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
  • Actriz en un Papel Secundario:
  • Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
  • America Ferrera – Barbie
  • Jodie Foster – Nyad
  • Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Largometraje Animado:

  • The Boy And The Heron
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Robot Dreams
  • Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Largometraje Documental:

  • Bobi Wine: The People's President
  • The Eternal Memory
  • Four Daughters
  • To Kill A Tiger
  • 20 Days In Mariupol

Película Internacional:

  • Io Capitano
  • Perfect Days
  • La Sociedad de la Nieve
  • The Teacher's Lounge
  • The Zone Of Interest

Escritura (Guión Adaptado):

  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone Of Interest

Escritura (Guión Original):

  • Anatomy Of A Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • May December
  • Past Lives

Cinematografía:

  • El Conde
  • Killers Of The Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Edición de Película:

  • Anatomy Of A Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers Of The Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Música (Partitura Original):

  • American Fiction
  • Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
  • Killers Of The Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Música (Canción Original):

  • 'The Fire Inside' – Flamin' Hot
  • 'I'm Just Ken' – Barbie
  • 'It Never Went Away' – American Symphony
  • 'Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)' – Killers Of The Flower Moon
  • 'What Was I Made For' – Barbie

Diseño de Producción:

  • Barbie
  • Killers Of The Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Diseño de Vestuario:

  • Barbie
  • Killers Of The Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Maquillaje y Peluquería:

  • Golda
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • La Sociedad de la Nieve

Cortometraje de Acción en Vivo:

  • The After
  • Invincible
  • Knight Of Fortune
  • Red, White And Blue.
  • The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar

Cortometraje Documental:

  • The ABCs Of Book Banning
  • The Barber Of Little Rock
  • Island In Between
  • The Last Repair Shop
  • Nai Nai And Wai Po

Cortometraje de Animación:

  • Letter To A Pig
  • Ninety-Five Senses
  • Our Uniform
  • Pachyderme
  • War Is Over! Inspired By The Music Of John And Yoko

Sonido:

  • The Creator
  • Maestro
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer
  • The Zone of Interest

Efectos Visuales:

  • The Creator
  • Godzilla Minus One
  • Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Napoleon

