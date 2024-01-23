Premios Oscar 2024: estos son todos los nominados

Después de revelarse los ganadores de los Globos de Oro y los Critics Choice Awards, la temporada de premios continúa con las nominaciones a los Premio Oscar 2024 que fueron anunciadas hoy.

"Barbie", "The Holdovers", "Killers of the Flower Moon", "Maestro", "Oppenheimer", "Past Lives" y "Poor Things" son algunas de las películas que buscan obtener el mayor número de premios de la Academia este año.

Jimmy Kimmel será el anfitrión de los Oscar 2024, marcando su cuarta vez presentando la ceremonia. La 96ª edición de los Oscar se llevará a cabo en el Dolby Theatre el 10 de marzo y será transmitida por TNT y HBO Max en nuestra región.

Premios Oscar 2024: todas las nominaciones

Mejor Película:

American Fiction

Anatomy Of A Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone Of Interest

Actor en un Papel Principal:

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Actriz en un Papel Principal:

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers Of The Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy Of A Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Director:

Justine Triet – Anatomy Of A Fall

Martin Scorsese – Killers Of The Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer – The Zone Of Interest

Actor en un Papel Secundario:

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers Of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Actriz en un Papel Secundario:

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Largometraje Animado:

The Boy And The Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Largometraje Documental:

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill A Tiger

20 Days In Mariupol

Película Internacional:

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

La Sociedad de la Nieve

The Teacher's Lounge

The Zone Of Interest

Escritura (Guión Adaptado):

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone Of Interest

Escritura (Guión Original):

Anatomy Of A Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Cinematografía:

El Conde

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Edición de Película:

Anatomy Of A Fall

The Holdovers

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Música (Partitura Original):

American Fiction

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Música (Canción Original):

'The Fire Inside' – Flamin' Hot

'I'm Just Ken' – Barbie

'It Never Went Away' – American Symphony

'Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)' – Killers Of The Flower Moon

'What Was I Made For' – Barbie

Diseño de Producción:

Barbie

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Diseño de Vestuario:

Barbie

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Maquillaje y Peluquería:

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

La Sociedad de la Nieve

Cortometraje de Acción en Vivo:

The After

Invincible

Knight Of Fortune

Red, White And Blue.

The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar

Cortometraje Documental:

The ABCs Of Book Banning

The Barber Of Little Rock

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai And Wai Po

Cortometraje de Animación:

Letter To A Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired By The Music Of John And Yoko

Sonido:

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Efectos Visuales: