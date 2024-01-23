Premios Oscar 2024: estos son todos los nominados

HOLLYWOOD
Premios Oscar 2024: estos son todos los nominadosEste año, películas como "Barbie", "The Holdovers", "Killers of the Flower Moon", "Maestro", "Oppenheimer", "Past Lives" y "Poor Things" buscan conseguir varias nominaciones.
Después de revelarse los ganadores de los Globos de Oro y los Critics Choice Awards, la temporada de premios continúa con las nominaciones a los Premio Oscar 2024 que fueron anunciadas hoy.
"Barbie", "The Holdovers", "Killers of the Flower Moon", "Maestro", "Oppenheimer", "Past Lives" y "Poor Things" son algunas de las películas que buscan obtener el mayor número de premios de la Academia este año.
Jimmy Kimmel será el anfitrión de los Oscar 2024, marcando su cuarta vez presentando la ceremonia. La 96ª edición de los Oscar se llevará a cabo en el Dolby Theatre el 10 de marzo y será transmitida por TNT y HBO Max en nuestra región.
Premios Oscar 2024: todas las nominaciones
Mejor Película:
- American Fiction
- Anatomy Of A Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone Of Interest
Actor en un Papel Principal:
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Colman Domingo – Rustin
- Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
- Actriz en un Papel Principal:
- Annette Bening – Nyad
- Lily Gladstone – Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller – Anatomy Of A Fall
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
- Emma Stone – Poor Things
Director:
- Justine Triet – Anatomy Of A Fall
- Martin Scorsese – Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
- Jonathan Glazer – The Zone Of Interest
Actor en un Papel Secundario:
- Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
- Robert De Niro – Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
- Actriz en un Papel Secundario:
- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
- America Ferrera – Barbie
- Jodie Foster – Nyad
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Largometraje Animado:
- The Boy And The Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
Largometraje Documental:
- Bobi Wine: The People's President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill A Tiger
- 20 Days In Mariupol
Película Internacional:
- Io Capitano
- Perfect Days
- La Sociedad de la Nieve
- The Teacher's Lounge
- The Zone Of Interest
Escritura (Guión Adaptado):
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone Of Interest
Escritura (Guión Original):
- Anatomy Of A Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
Cinematografía:
- El Conde
- Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Edición de Película:
- Anatomy Of A Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Música (Partitura Original):
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
- Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Música (Canción Original):
- 'The Fire Inside' – Flamin' Hot
- 'I'm Just Ken' – Barbie
- 'It Never Went Away' – American Symphony
- 'Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)' – Killers Of The Flower Moon
- 'What Was I Made For' – Barbie
Diseño de Producción:
- Barbie
- Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Diseño de Vestuario:
- Barbie
- Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Maquillaje y Peluquería:
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- La Sociedad de la Nieve
Cortometraje de Acción en Vivo:
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight Of Fortune
- Red, White And Blue.
- The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar
Cortometraje Documental:
- The ABCs Of Book Banning
- The Barber Of Little Rock
- Island In Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nai Nai And Wai Po
Cortometraje de Animación:
- Letter To A Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War Is Over! Inspired By The Music Of John And Yoko
Sonido:
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Efectos Visuales:
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon