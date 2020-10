Ya llega a estación espacial el primer inodoro de la NASA

View this post on Instagram

The #Antares vehicle sits on Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceportu0026#39;s Pad 0A on a foggy September morning. u2757 LAUNCH UPDATE u2757 The cargo resupply mission carrying the #Cygnus spacecraft to the @ISS has been delayed to no earlier than Thursday, Oct. 1, at 9:38 p.m. EDT, due to poor weather conditions Tuesday and Wednesday. ud83dudcf8: NASA/Patrick Black