Emmy 2022: nominaciones a lo mejor de la tv del último año

Este martes se conocieron las nominaciones a los Premios Emmy 2022, a lo mejor de la televisión en el último año.

Entre los nominados, se destaca El juego del calamar (13 candidaturas) porque es la primera serie que compite en máximas categorías, en la cual no hablan en inglés y sí mantuvo su idioma original. Por otra parte, también dentro de Mejor Drama, se encuentra Succession que consiguió 25 nominaciones. Por lo tanto, es la serie que tiene más candidaturas.

Otras de las series que resaltan en las nominaciones de Mejor Drama son: Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Stranger Things, y Yellowjackets.

Los galardones se entregarán el próximo 12 de septiembre.

LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINACIONES:

Mejor Drama: Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, El juego del calamar, Stranger Things, Succession, Yellowjackets.

Mejor Comedia: Abbott Elementary, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, La maravillosa Señora Maisel, Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso, What We Do in the Shadows.

Mejor actor dramático: Jason Bateman (Ozark), Brian Cox (Succession), Lee Jung-jae (El juego del calamar), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Adam Scott (Severance), Jeremy Strong (Succession).

Mejor actriz dramática: Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show), Zendaya (Euphoria).

Mejor actor de comedia: Donald Glover (Atlanta), Bill Hader (Barry), Nicholas Holt (The Great), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building), Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building).

Mejor actriz de comedia: Rachel Brosnahan (La maravillosa Señora Maisel), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Elle Fanning (The Great), Issa Rae (Insecure), Jean Smart (Hacks).

Mejor miniserie: Dopesick, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, The White Lotus, Pam & Tommy.

Mejor actor en miniserie: Colin Firth (The Staircase), Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven), Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage), Michael Keaton (Dopesick), Himesh Patel (Station Eleven), Sebastian Stan (Pam and Tommy).

Mejor actriz en miniserie: Toni Collette (The Staircase), Julia Garner (Inventing Anna), Lily James (Pam and Tommy), Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story), Margaret Qualley, (Las cosas por limpiar), Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout).

Mejor película para televisión: Chip ‘n’Dale: Rescue Rangers / Ray Donovan: The Movie / Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon / The Survivor / Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas.

Mejor actriz de reparto en Drama: Patricia Arquette (Severance), Julia Garner (Ozark), Jung Ho-yeon (El juego del calamar), Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), J. Smith-Cameron (Succession), Sarah Snook (Succession), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria).

Mejor actor de reparto en Drama: Nicholas Braun (Succession), Billy Crudup (The Morning Show), Kieran Culkin (Succession), Park Hae-soo (El juego del calamar), Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), John Turturro (Severance), Christopher Walken (Severance), Oh Yeong-su (El juego del calamar).

Mejor actriz de reparto en Comedia: Alex Borstein (La maravillosa Señora Maisel), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Janelle James (Abbott Elementary), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary), Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso).

Mejor actor de reparto en Comedia: Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso), Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso), Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso), Tony Shalhoub (La maravillosa Señora Maisel), Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary), Henry Winkler (Barry), Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live).

Mejor actriz de reparto en Miniserie: Connie Britton (The White Lotus), Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus), Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus), Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick), Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus), Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus), Mare Winningham (Dopesick).

Mejor actor de reparto en Miniserie: Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), Jake Lacy (The White Lotus), Will Poulter (Dopesick), Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy), Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick), Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick), Steve Zahn (The White Lotus).