La entrega de los Grammy 2026 se realizó este domingo 1 de febrero en el Crypto.com Arena de Los Ángeles, con una ceremonia que volvió a reunir a las máximas figuras de la industria musical. En total, se entregaron premios en 95 categorías, combinando géneros, estilos y trayectorias que marcaron el pulso del último año.

Uno de los grandes protagonistas de la noche fue Bad Bunny, que arrasó con su disco Debí Tirar Más Fotos, ganador del Álbum del Año, además de imponerse en Grabación del Año y Canción del Año con “DtMF”. El artista puertorriqueño confirmó así su enorme peso global y su capacidad para cruzar fronteras musicales.

Otro nombre que brilló fuerte fue Kendrick Lamar, quien se quedó con múltiples estatuillas en las categorías de rap, entre ellas Mejor Álbum de Rap por GNX y Mejor Performance de Rap. En tanto, Lady Gaga volvió a demostrar su vigencia al ganar Mejor Canción Dance Pop y Mejor Grabación Dance/Pop con “Abracadabra”.

En el rubro pop, Sabrina Carpenter tuvo una noche destacada con nominaciones clave, mientras que Justin Bieber ganó Mejor Performance de Pop Solitario. En tanto, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan y Rosé junto a Bruno Mars también dijeron presente entre los ganadores de las categorías principales.

Dentro de los premios latinos, Bad Bunny volvió a imponerse, pero también hubo celebraciones para Nicki Nicole, Trueno y Fito Páez, quienes estuvieron nominados en categorías regionales, reafirmando el gran momento de la música en español dentro de los Grammy 2026.

La gran alegría argentina llegó desde una categoría técnica: Andrés Mayo se consagró ganador del Grammy a Mejor Álbum de Audio Inmersivo por An Immersive Tribute to Astor Piazzolla, un proyecto que rinde homenaje al mítico compositor. El ingeniero de sonido volvió a dejar a la Argentina en lo más alto.

De esta manera, los Grammy 2026 cerraron una edición cargada de figuras, diversidad musical y reconocimientos históricos, con una fuerte presencia latina y un premio que volvió a poner el talento argentino en el centro de la escena internacional.

Principales ganadores de los Grammy 2026

Canción del Año

“DtMF” – Bad Bunny

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Anxiety” – Doechii

“Wildflower” – Billie Eilish

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga

“Luther” – Kendrick Lamar With SZA

“The Subway” – Chappell Roan

“APT.” – Rosé, Bruno Mars

Álbum del año

Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Bad Bunny

Swag – Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter

Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

Mayhem – Lady Gaga

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

Mutt – Leon Thomas

Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator

Grabación del Año​

“DtMF” – Bad Bunny

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Anxiety” – Doechii

“WILDFLOWER” – Billie Eilish

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga

“Luther” – Kendrick Lamar With SZA

“The Subway” – Chappell Roan

“APT.” – ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

Artista nuevo del Año

Olivia Dean

Katseye

The Marias

Addison Rae

Sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Productor del año no clásico

Dan Auerbach

Cirkut

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Compositor del año no clásico

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz

Mejor performance de pop solitario

“Daisies” — Justin Bieber

“Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter

“Disease” — Lady Gaga

“The Subway” — Chappell Roan

“Messy” — Lola Young

Mejor álbum vocal pop tradicional

Wintersongs — Laila Biali

The Gift Of Love — Jennifer Hudson

Who Believes In Angels — Elton John & Brandi Carlile

Harlequin — Lady Gaga

A Matter Of Time — Laufey

The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2 — Barbra Streisand

Mejor performance dueto o grupo pop

“Defying Gravity” – Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

“Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”]” – HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami

“Gabriela” – Katseye

“APT.” – Rosé, Bruno Mars

“30 for 30” – SZA With Kendrick Lamar

Mejor álbum pop

Swag – Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter

Something Beautiful – Miley Cyrus

Mayhem – Lady Gaga

I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) – Teddy Swims

Mejor canción dance-electrónica

“No Cap” — Disclosure & Anderson .Paak

“Victory Lap” — Fred Again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax

“Space Invader” — Kaytranada

“Voltage” — Skrillex

“End of Summer” — Tame Impala

Mejor canción dance pop

“Bluest Flame” – Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco

“Abracadabra” — Lady Gaga

“Midnight Sun” – Zara Larsson

“Just Keep Watching (From “F1 The Movie”)”

“Illegal” – PinkPantheress

Mejor Álbum Dance/Electrónica

EUSEXUA — FKA twigs

Ten Days — Fred again..

Fancy That — PinkPantheress

Inhale / Exhale — RÜFÜS DU SOL

¡A LA MIERDA, SKRILLEX! ¡CREES QUE ERES ANDY WARHOL, PERO NO! <3 — Skrillex

Mejor Grabación Remezclada

“Abracadabra – Gesaffelstein Remix” — Gesaffelstein, remezclador (Lady Gaga, Gesaffelstein)

“Don’t Forget About Us” — KAYTRANADA, remezclador (Mariah Carey y KAYTRANADA)

“A Dreams A Dream – Ron Trent Remix” — Ron Trent, remezclador (Soul II Soul)

“Galvanize” — Chris Lake, remezclador (The Chemical Brothers y Chris Lake)

“Golden – David Guetta REM/X” — David Guetta, remezclador (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)

Mejor álbum de gospel de raíces

I Will Not Be Moved — Live — The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir

Then Came The Morning — Gaither Vocal Band

Praise & Worship: More Than A Hollow Hallelujah — The Isaacs

Good Answers — Karen Peck & New River

Back To My Roots — Candi Staton

Mejor performance de rock

“U Should Not Be Doing That” — Amyl and the Sniffers

“The Emptiness Machine” — Linkin Park

“Never Enough” — Turnstile

“Mirtazapine” — Hayley Williams

“Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back to the Beginning” — Yungblud Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II

Mejor performance de metal

“Night Terror” — Dream Theater

“Lachryma” — Ghost

“Emergence” — Sleep Token

“Soft Spine” —Spiritbox

“Birds” — Turnstile

Mejor canción de rock

“As Alive as You Need Me to Be” – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)

“Caramel” – Vessel1 & Vessel2, songwriters (Sleep Token)

“Glum” – Daniel James & Hayley Williams, songwriters (Hayley Williams)

“Never Enough” – Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

“Zombie” – Dominic Harrison & Matt Schwartz, songwriters (Yungblud)

Mejor álbum de rock

Private Music — Deftones

I Quit — Haim

From Zero — Linkin Park

Never Enough — Turnstile

Idols — Yungblud

Best Alternative Music Performance

“Everything Is Peaceful Love” — Bon Iver

“Alone” — The Cure

“Seein’ Stars” —Turnstile

“Mangetout” — Wet Leg

“Parachute” — Hayley Williams

Mejor álbum de música alternativa

Sable, Fable – Bon Iver

Songs of a Lost World – The Cure

Don’t Tap the Glass – Tyler, the Creator

Moisturizer – Wet Leg

Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party – Hayley Williams

Mejor perfomance de R&B

“Yukon” – Justin Bieber

“It Depends” – Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller

“Folded” – Kehlani

“Mutt (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)” – Leon Thomas

“Heart of a Woman” – Summer Walker

Mejor canción R&B

“Folded” — Darius Dixson, Andre Harris, Kehlani Parrish, Donovan Knight, Don Mills, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Dawit Kamal Wilson, songwriters (Kehlani)

“Heart of a Woman” — David Bishop & Summer Walker, songwriters (Summer Walker)

“It Depends” — Nico Baran, Chris Brown, Ant Clemons, Ephrem Lopez Jr., Ryan Press, Bryson Tiller, Elliott Trent & Dewain Whitmore Jr., songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring

Bryson Tiller)

“Overqualified” — James John Abrahart Jr & Durand Bernarr, songwriters (Durand Bernarr)

“Yes It Is” — Jariuce Banks, Lazaro Andres Camejo, Mike Hector, Peter Lee Johnson, Rodney Jones Jr., Ali Prawl & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)

Mejor álbum R&B

Beloved— Giveon

Why Not More? — Coco Jones

The Crown — Ledisi

Escape Room — Teyana Taylor

Mutt — Leon Thomas

Mejor álbum de R&B progresivo

BLOOM — Durand Bernarr

Adjust Brightness — Bilal

LOVE ON DIGITAL — Destin Conrad

Access All Areas — FLO

Come As You Are — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon

Mejor performance de Rap

“Outside” — Cardi B

“Chains & Whips” — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar &

Pharrell Williams

“Anxiety” — Doechii

“TV Off” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay

“Darling, I” — Tyler, the Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown

Mejor performance de rap melódico

“Proud of Me” — Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill

“Wholeheartedly” — JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack

“Luther” — Kendrick Lamar With SZA

“WeMaj” — Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody

“Somebody Loves Me” — Partynextdoor & Drake

Mejor canción de rap

“Anxiety” — Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

“The Birds Don’t Sing” — Gene Elliott Thornton Jr., Terrence Thornton, Pharrell

Williams & Stevie Wonder, songwriters (Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend & Voices of Fire)

“Sticky” — Aaron Bolton, Dudley Alexander Duverne, Gloria Woods, Dwayne Carter, Jr., Janae Wherry, Tyler Okonma & Rex Zamor, songwriters (Tyler, the Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne)

“TGIF” — Lucas Alegria, Dillon Brophy, Yakki Davis, Gloria Woods, Jess Jackson, Ronnie Jackson, Mario Mims & Jorge M. Taveras, songwriters (GloRilla)

“TV Off” —Jack Antonoff, Larry Jayy, Kendrick Lamar, Dijon McFarlane, Sean Momberger, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar

Featuring Lefty Gunplay)

Mejor álbum de rap

Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

Glorious – GloRilla

God Does Like Ugly – JID

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator

Mejor perfomance de rap

“Outside” — Cardi B

“Chains & Whips” — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams

“Anxiety” — Doechii

“tv off” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay

“Darling, I” — Tyler, The Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown

Mejor álbum vocal solista clásico​

Alike – My Mother’s Dream - Allison Charney, soloist; Benjamin Loeb, conductor (National Symphonia Orchestra)

Black Pierrot - Sidney Outlaw, soloist; Warren Jones, pianist

In This Short Life - Devony Smith, soloist; Danny Zelibor, pianist; Michael Nicolas, artist

Kurtág: Kafka Fragments - Susan Narucki, soloist; Curtis Macomber, artist

Schubert Beatles - Theo Hoffman, soloist; Steven Blier, pianist (Rupert Boyd, Julia Bullock, Alex Levine, Andrew Owens, Rubén Rengel & Sam Weber)

Telemann: Ino – Opera Arias For Soprano - Amanda Forsythe, soloist; Robert Mealy, Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductors (Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra)

Mejor compendio clásico

Cerrone: Don’t Look Down - Sandbox Percussion; Jonathan Allen, Victor Caccese, Christopher Cerrone, Ian Rosenbaum, Terry Sweeney & Mike Tierney, producers

The Dunbar/Moore Sessions, Vol. II - Will Liverman; Jonathan Estabrooks, producer

Ortiz: Yanga - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer

Seven Seasons - Janai Brugger, Isolde Fair, MB Gordy & Starr Parodi; Nicholas Dodd, conductor; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers

Tombeaux - Christina Sandsengen; Shaun Drew & Christina Sandsengen, producers

Mejor álbum de jazz vocal

Elemental — Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap

We Insist 2025! — Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell

Portrait — Samara Joy

Fly — Michael Mayo

Live at Vic’s Las Vegas — Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim,

Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth

Mejor interpretación de música de cámara/conjunto pequeño

“Dennehy: Land Of Winter” - Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound

“La Mer – French Piano Trios” - Neave Trio

“Lullabies For The Brokenhearted” - Lili Haydn & Paul Cantelon

“Slavic Sessions” - Mak Grgić & Mateusz Kowalski

“Standard Stoppages” - Third Coast Percussion

Mejor solo instrumental clásico

Coleridge-Taylor: 3 Selections From 24 Negro Melodies - Curtis Stewart; Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic)

Hope Orchestrated - Mary Dawood Catlin; Jesús David Medina & Raniero Palm, conductors (Venezuela Strings Recording Ensemble)

Inheritances - Adam Tendler

Price: Piano Concerto In One Movement In D Minor - Han Chen; John Jeter, conductor (Malmö Opera Orchestra)

Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos - Yo-Yo Ma; Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Shostakovich: The Piano Concertos; Solo Works - Yuja Wang; Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Mejor interpretación coral

Advena – Liturgies For A Broken World - Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Simon Barrad, Emily Yocum Black & Michael Hawes; Conspirare)

Childs: In The Arms Of The Beloved - Grant Gershon, conductor (Billy Childs, Dan Chmielinski, Christian Euman, Larry Koonse, Lyris Quartet, Anne Akiko Meyers, Carol Robbins & Luciana Souza; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Lang: Poor Hymnal - Donald Nally, conductor (Steven Bradshaw, Michael Hawes, Lauren Kelly, Rebecca Siler & Elisa Sutherland; The Crossing)

Ortiz: Yanga - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, chorus master (Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Requiem Of Light - Steven Fox, conductor; Emily Drennan & Patti Drennan, chorus masters (Brian Giebler & Sangeeta Kaur; The Clarion Choir)

Productor del año clásico

Blanton Alspaugh - All Is Miracle – The Choral Music Of Kyle Pederson (Timothy J. Campbell & Transept) (A)

Heggie: Intelligence (Kwame Ryan, Janai Brugger, Jamie Barton, J’Nai Bridges & Houston Grand Opera) (A)

Marsalis: Blues Symphony (Jader Bignamini & Detroit Symphony Orchestra) (A)

Massenet: Werther (Robert Spano, Matthew Polenzani, sabel Leonard & Houston Grand Opera) (A)

The Mirage Calls (Charles Bruffy & Kansas City Chorale) (A)

Sheehan: Ukrainian War Requiem (Michael Zaugg, Axios Men’s Ensemble & Pro Coro Canada) (A)

Sun, Moon, Stars, Rain (Christopher Gabbitas & Phoenix Chorale) (A)

Sergei Kvitko - Biedenbender: Enigma; River Of Time (Kevin L. Sedatole & Michigan State University Wind Symphony) (A)

Chiaroscuro (Vedrana Subotic) (A)

Dancing In A Still Life (Tasha Warren) (A)

Excursions (Vuorovesi Trio) (A)

Four Hands. Two Hearts. One Hope. Ukrainian And American Music For Piano Duo (Mykhailo Diordiiev & Anastasiia Larchikova) (A)

Here And Now – Trumpet Music By Virginia Composers (Jason Crafton, Richard Masters, Annie Stevens & Paul Langosch) (A)

Lansky: Touch And Go (Gwendolyn Dease) (A)

Orbiting Garden (William Hobbs) (A)

Would That Loving Were Enough (Haven Trio) (A)

Morten Lindberg - Fred Over Jorden (Peace To The World) (Elisabeth Holte, Kjetil Bjerkestrand & Uranienborg Vokalensemble) (A)

Stjernebru (Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor) (A)

Yule (Trio Mediæval) (A)

Dmitriy Lipay - Heggie: Before It All Goes Dark (Joseph Mechavich, Megan Marino, Ryan McKinny & Music Of Remembrance Ensemble) (A)

Odyssey (Jorge Glem, Gustavo Dudamel & Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Of Venezuela) (A)

Ortiz: Yanga (Gustavo Dudamel, Alisa Weilerstein & Los Angeles Philharmonic) (A)

Elaine Martone - Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)

Chopin & Rachmaninoff: Cello Sonatas (Brian Thornton & Spencer Myer) (A)

Dear Mrs. Kennedy (Ryan Townsend Strand) (A)

Eastman: Symphony No. 2; Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)

LeFrak: Romántico (Sharon Isbin, Lopez-Yañez & Orchestra Of St. Luke’s) (A)

Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 & Symphony No. 29 (Garrick Ohlsson, Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestrea) (A)

The Poet & The Prodigy (Debra Nagy & Mark Edwards) (A)

Shapes In Collective Space (Tallā Rouge) (A)

Songs Of Orpheus (Kelley O’Connor) (A)

Mejor composición clásica contemporánea

Cerrone: Don’t Look Down - Christopher Cerrone, composer (Conor Hanick & Sandbox Percussion)

Dennehy: Land Of Winter - Donnacha Dennehy, composer (Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound)

León: Raíces — Origins - Tania León, composer (Edward Gardner & London Philharmonic Orchestra)

Okpebholo: Songs In Flight - Shawn E. Okpebholo, composer (Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & Various Artists)

Ortiz: Dzonot - Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Alisa Weilerstein, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Mejor interpretación de jazz

“Noble Rise” — Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield

“Windows – Live” — Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

“Peace Of Mind / Dreams Come True” — Samara Joy

“Four” — Michael Mayo

“All Stars Lead To You – Live” — Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold, Rachel Eckroth & Sam Weber

Mejor grabación de ópera

Heggie: Intelligence - Kwamé Ryan, conductor; Jamie Barton, J’Nai Bridges & Janai Brugger; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Houston Grand Opera; Gene Scheer)

Huang Ruo: An American Soldier - Carolyn Kuan, conductor; Hannah Cho, Alex DeSocio, Nina Yoshida Nelsen & Brian Vu; Adam Abeshouse, Silas Brown & Doron Schachter, producers (American Composers Orchestra; David Henry Hwang)

Kouyoumdjian: Adoration - Alan Pierson, conductor; Miriam Khalil, Marc Kudisch, David Adam Moore, Omar Najmi, Naomi Louisa O’Connell & Karim Sulayman; Mary Kouyoumdjian, producer (Silvana Quartet; The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street)

O’Halloran: Trade & Mary Motorhead - Elaine Kelly, conductor; Oisín Ó Dálaigh, John Molloy & Naomi Louisa O’Connell; Alex Dowling & Emma O’Halloran, producers (Irish National Opera Orchestra; Mark O’Halloran)

Tesori: Grounded - Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Ben Bliss, Emily D’Angelo, Greer Grimsley & Kyle Miller; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus; George Brant)

Mejor Álbum de Jazz Latino

La Fleur de Cayenne — Paquito D’Rivera and Madrid-New York Connection Band

The Original Influencers: Dizzy, Chano & Chico Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra — Featuring Pedrito Martinez, Daymé Arocena, Jon Faddis, Donald Harrison & Melvis Santa

Mundoagua – Celebrating Carla Bley — Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole — Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta & Joey Calveiro

Vanguardia Subterránea: Live at The Village Vanguard — Miguel Zenón Quartet

Mejor álbum de conjunto de jazz

Orchestrator Emulator — The 8-Bit Big Band

Without Further Ado, Vol 1 — Christian McBride Big Band

Lumen — Danilo Pérez and Bohuslän Big Band

Basie Rocks — Deborah Silver and The Count Basie Orchestra

Lights on a Satellite — Sun Ra Arkestra

Some Days Are Better: The Lost Scores — Kenny Wheeler Legacy Featuring The Royal Academy of Music Jazz Orchestra and Frost Jazz Orchestra

Mejor arreglo, instrumentos y voces

“Big Fish” - Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick, Nate Smith & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Nate Smith Featuring säje)

“How Did She Look” - Nelson Riddle, arranger (Seth MacFarlane)

“Keep An Eye On Summer” - Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

“Something In The Water — Acoustic-Ish” - Clyde Lawrence, Gracie Lawrence & Linus Lawrence, arrangers (Lawrence)

“What A Wonderful World” - Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry)

Mejor álbum de Jazz Instrumental

Trilogy 3 (Live) — Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

Southern Nights — Sullivan Fortner Featuring Peter Washington & Marcus Gilmore

Belonging — Branford Marsalis Quartet

Spirit Fall — John Patitucci Featuring Chris Potter & Brian Blade

Fasten Up — Yellowjackets

Mejor álbum de Jazz Alternativo

Honey From a Winter Stone — Ambrose Akinmusire

Keys to the City Volume One — Robert Glasper

Ride into the Sun — Brad Mehldau

Live-Action — Nate Smith

Blues Blood — Immanuel Wilkins

Mejor álbum de blues tradicional

Ain’t Done With The Blues — Buddy Guy

Room On The Porch — Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’

One Hour Mama: The Blues Of Victoria Spivey — Maria Muldaur

Look Out Highway — Charlie Musselwhite

Young Fashioned Ways — Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush

Mejor álbum de blues contemporáneo

Breakthrough — Joe Bonamassa

Paper Doll — Samantha Fish

A Tribute To LJK — Eric Gales

Preacher Kids — Robert Randolph

Family — Southern Avenue

Mejor canción country

“Bitin’ List” — Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers)

“Good News” — Michael Ross Pollack, Sam Elliot Roman & Jacob Torrey, songwriters (Shaboozey)

“I Never Lie” — Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols & Zach Top, songwriters (Zach Top)

“Somewhere Over Laredo” — Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson)

“A Song to Sing” — Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton)

Mejor álbum de ingeniería clásica

Cerrone: Don’t Look Down - Mike Tierney, engineer; Alan Silverman, mastering engineer (Sandbox Percussion)

Eastman: Symphony No. 2; Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 - Gintas Norvila, engineer; Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineer (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra)

Shostakovich: Lady Macbeth Of The Mtsensk District - Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer (Andris Nelsons, Kristine Opolais, Günther Groissböck, Peter Hoare, Brenden Gunnell & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Standard Stoppages - Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin, Bill Maylone, Judith Sherman & David Skidmore, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)

Yule - Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Trio Mediæval)

Mejor álbum de country tradicional

Dollar a Day — Charley Crockett

American Romance — Lukas Nelson

Oh What a Beautiful World — Willie Nelson

Hard Headed Woman — Margo Price

Ain’t in It for My Health — Zach Top

Mejor álbum folk

What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow — Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson

Crown of Roses — Patty Griffin

Wild and Clear and Blue — I’m With Her

Foxes in the Snow — Jason Isbell

Under the Powerlines (April 24 – September 24) — Jesse Welles

Mejor álbum de pop latino

Cosa Nuestra, Rauw Alejandro

Bogotá (Deluxe), Andrés Cepeda

Tropicoqueta, Karol G

Cancionera, Natalia Lafourcade

¿Y ahora qué?, Alejandro Sanz

Mejor álbum de música urbana

Debí Tirar Más Fotos, Bad Bunny

Mixteip, J Balvin

Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado, Feid

Naiki, Nicki Nicole

Eub Deluxe, Trueno

Sinfónico (En Vivo), Yandel

Mejor álbum de rock latino o alternativo

Genes Rebeldes, Aterciopelados

Astropical, Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana, Astropical

Papota, Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso

Algorhythm, Los Wizzards

Novela, Fito Paez

Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana

Mala Mía - Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera

Y lo que bien - Grupo Frontera

Sin rodeos - Paola Jara

Palabra de To's (Seca) - Carín León

Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya y Una Mía - Por la puerta grande (en vivo) - Bobby Pulido

Mejor Álbum Latino Tropical

Fotografías — Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Raíces — Gloria Estefan

Clásicos 1.0 — Grupo Niche

Bingo — Alain Pérez

Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2-Gilberto Santa Rosa

Mejor interpretación orquestal

“Coleridge-Taylor: Toussaint L’Ouverture, Ballade Op. 4, Suites From 24 Negro Melodies” - Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic)

“Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie” - Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

“Ravel: Boléro, M. 81” - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Of Venezuela)

“Still & Bonds” - Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

“Stravinsky: Symphony In Three Movements” - Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

Mejor interpretación/canción Gospel

Do it again - Kirk Franklin

Church - John Legend y Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Still (live) - Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts

Amen - Pastor Mike Jr

Come Jesus Come - CeCe Winans ft Shirley Caesar

Mejor álbum de gospel

Sunny Days — Yolanda Adams

Tasha — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Live Breathe Fight — Tamela Mann

Only On The Road Live — Tye Tribbett

Heart Of Mine — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton

Mejor álbum country contemporáneo

Patterns, Kelsea Ballerini

Snipe Hunter, Tyler Childers

Evangeline vs. the Machine, Eric Church

Beautifully Broken, Jelly Roll

Postcards From Texas, Miranda Lambert

Mejor álbum country tradicional

Dollar a Day, Charley Crockett

American Romance, Lukas Nelson

Oh What a Beautiful World, Willie Nelson

Hard Headed Woman, Margo Price

Ain’t in It for My Health, Zach Top

Mejor interpretación de dúo o grupo country

“A Song To Sing” — Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton

“Trailblazer” — Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson

“Love Me Like You Used To Do” — Margo Price & Tyler Childers

“Amen” — Shaboozey & Jelly Roll

“Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame” — George Strait, Chris Stapleton

Mejor interpretación country en solitario

“Nose On The Grindstone” — Tyler Childers

“Good News” — Shaboozey

“Bad As I Used To Be” (from F1 The Movie) — Chris Stapleton

“I Never Lie” — Zach Top

“Somewhere Over Laredo” — Lainey Wilson

Mejor Álbum de Teatro Musical

Buena vista social club

Death Becomes Her

Gypsy

Just in time

Maybe Happy Ending

Mejor álbum de poesía hablada​

A Hurricane in Heels: healed people don’t act like that — partially recorded live @City Winery & other places — Queen Sheba

Black Shaman — Marc Marcel

Pages — Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton

Saul Williams Meets Carlos Niño & Friends At Treepeople — Saul Williams, Carlos Niño & Friends

Words For Days Vol. 1 — Mad Skillz

Mejor álbum de americana

Big Money, Jon Batiste

Bloom, Larkin Poe

Last Leaf on the Tree, Willie Nelson

So Long Little Miss Sunshine, Molly Tuttle

Middle, Jesse Welles

La mejor canción de raíces americanas

“Ancient Light” — Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)

“BIG MONEY” — Jon Batiste, Mike Elizondo & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

“Foxes In The Snow” — Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell)

“Middle” — Jesse Welles, songwriter (Jesse Welles)

“Spitfire” — Sierra Hull, songwriter (Sierra Hull)

Mejor composición instrumental

“First Snow” - Remy Le Boeuf, composer (Nordkraft Big Band, Remy Le Boeuf & Danielle Wertz)

“Live Life This Day: Movement I” - Miho Hazama, composer (Miho Hazama, Danish Radio Big Band & Danish National Symphony Orchestra)

“Lord, That’s A Long Way” - Sierra Hull, composer (Sierra Hull)

“Opening” - Zain Effendi, composer (Zain Effendi)

“Train To Emerald City” - John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers (John Powell & Stephen Schwartz)

“Why You Here / Before The Sun Went Down” - Ludwig Göransson, composer (Ludwig Göransson Featuring Miles Caton)

Mejor interpretación de raíces americanas

“LONELY AVENUE” — Jon Batiste Featuring Randy Newman

“Ancient Light” — I’m With Her

“Crimson And Clay” — Jason Isbell

“Richmond On The James” — Alison Krauss & Union Station

“Beautiful Strangers” — Mavis Staples

Mejor interpretación americana

“Boom” — Sierra Hull

“Poison In My Well” — Maggie Rose & Grace Potter

“Godspeed” — Mavis Staples

“That’s Gonna Leave A Mark” — Molly Tuttle

“Horses” — Jesse Welles

Mejor álbum de bluegrass

Carter & Cleveland, Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter

A Tip Toe High Wire, Sierra Hull

Arcadia, Alison Krauss & Union Station

Outrun, The Steeldrivers

Highway Prayers, Billy Strings

Mejor interpretación/canción de música cristiana contemporánea

“I Know a Name”, Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake

“Your Way’s Better”, Forrest Frank

“Hard Fought Hallelujah”, Brandon Lake con Jelly Roll

“Headphones”, Lecrae, Killer Mike, T.I

“Amazing”, Darrel Walls, PJ Morton

Mejor álbum de música cristiana contemporánea

CHILD OF GOD II — Forrest Frank

Coritos Vol. 1 — Israel & New Breed

King Of Hearts — Brandon Lake

Reconstruction — Lecrae

Let The Church Sing — Tauren Wells

Mejor interpretación de música africana

“Love”, Burna Boy

“With You”, Davido con Omah Lay

“Hope & Love”, Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin

“Gimme Dat”, Ayra Starr con Wizkid

“Push 2 Start”, Tyla

Mejor interpretación musical mundial​

“EoO” — Bad Bunny

“Cantando en el Camino” — Ciro Hurtado

“JERUSALEMA” — Angélique Kidjo

“Inmigrante Y Que” — Yeisy Rojas

“Shrini’s Dream” – Live — Shakti

“Daybreak” — Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar

Mejor álbum de música global

Sounds of Kumbha, Siddhant Bhatia

No Sign of Weakness, Burna Boy

Eclairer le monde – Light the World, Youssou N’Dour

Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live), Shakti

Chapter III: We Return to Light, Anoushka Shankar con Alam Khan y Sarathy Korwar

Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo, Caetano Veloso y Maria Bethânia

Mejor álbum de reggae

Treasure Self Love, Lila Iké

Heart & Soul, Vybz Kartel

Blxxd & Fyah, Keznamdi

From Within, Mortimer

No Place Like Home, Jesse Royal

Mejor álbum de new age, ambiental o canto

Kuruvinda, Kirsten Agresta-Copely

According to the Moon, Cheryl B. Engelhardt, GEM, Dallas String Quartet

Into the Forest, Jahnavi Harrison

Nomadica, Carla Patullo con The Scorchio Quartet & Tonality

The Colors in My Mind, Chris Redding

Mejor álbum de música infantil

Ageless: 100 Years Young, Joanie Leeds & Joya

Buddy’s Magic Tree House, Mega Ran

Harmony, Fyütch & Aura V

Herstory, Flor Bromley

The Music of Tori and the Muses, Tori Amos

Mejor álbum de comedia

Drop Dead Years, Bill Burr

PostMortem, Sarah Silverman

Single Lady, Ali Wong

What Had Happened Was …, Jamie Foxx

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze, Nate Bargatze

Mejor grabación de audiolibro, narración y cuentacuentos

Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story, Kathy Garver

Into the Uncut Grass, Trevor Noah

Lovely One: A Memoir, Ketanji Brown Jackson

Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, Dalai Lama

You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli, Fab Morvan

Mejor banda sonora para medios visuales (incluye cine y televisión)

How to Train Your Dragon, John Powell, compositor

Severance: Season 2, Theodore Shapiro, compositor

Sinners, Ludwig Göransson, compositor

Wicked, John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, compositores

The Wild Robot, Kris Bowers, compositor

Mejor banda sonora recopilatoria para medios audiovisuales

A Complete Unknown, Timothée Chalamet

F1® The Album, varios artistas

KPop Demon Hunters, varios artistas

Sinners, varios artistas

Wicked, varios artistas

Mejor banda sonora para videojuegos y otros medios interactivos

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Secrets of the Spires, Pinar Toprak, compositora

Helldivers 2, Wilbert Roget, II, compositor

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Gordy Haab, compositor

Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & a Pirate’s Fortune, Cody Matthew Johnson & Wilbert Roget, II, compositores

Sword of the Sea, Austin Wintory, compositor

Mejor portada de álbum

Chromakopia, Tyler, The Creator

The Crux, Djo

Debí Tirar Más Fotos, Bad Bunny

Glory, Perfume Genius

Moisturizer, Wet Leg

Mejor canción escrita para medios visuales

“As Alive as You Need Me to Be” [From Tron: Ares], Nine Inch Nails

“Golden” [From KPop Demon Hunters], Huntrix

“I Lied to You” [From Sinners], Miles Caton

“Never Too Late” [From Elton John: Never Too Late], Elton John, Brandi Carlile

“Pale, Pale Moon” [From Sinners], Jayme Lawson

“Sinners” [From Sinners], Rod Wave

Mejor video musical

“Young Lion”, Sade

“Manchild”, Sabrina Carpenter

“So Be It”, Clipse

“Anxiety”, Doechii

“Love”, OK Go

Mejor película musical

Devo, Devo

Live at the Royal Albert Hall, Raye

Relentless, Diane Warren

Music by John Williams, John Williams

Piece by Piece, Pharrell Williams

Mejor Ingeniería de Grabación de Álbum (No Clásica)

All Things Light - Jesse Brock, Jon Castelli, Matt Chamberlain, Tyler Johnson, Nick Lobel, Simon Maartensson, Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell, Rob Moose, Anders Mouridsen, Ryan Nasci, Ernesto Olvera-LaPier, Ethan Schneiderman, Rahm Silverglade y Owen Stoutt, ingenieros; Dale Becker, ingeniero de masterización (Cam)

Arcadia - Neal Cappellino y Gary Paczosa, ingenieros; Brad Blackwood, ingeniero de masterización (Alison Krauss y Union Station)

For Melancholy Brunettes & Sad Women - Joseph Lorge, Blake Mills y Sebastian Reunert, ingenieros; Patricia Sullivan, ingeniera de masterización (Japanese Breakfast)

That Wasn’t A Dream - Joseph Lorge y Blake Mills, ingenieros; Patricia Sullivan, ingeniera de masterización (Pino Palladino y Blake Mills)

Mejor Álbum de Audio Inmersivo

All American F—boy - Andrew Law, ingeniero de mezcla inmersiva (Duckwrth)

Immersed - Justin Gray, ingeniero de mezcla inmersiva; Michael Romanowski, ingeniero de masterización inmersiva; Justin Gray, Drew Jurecka y Morten Lindberg, productores inmersivos (Justin Gray)

An Immersive Tribute To Astor Piazzolla — Live - Andrés Mayo y Martín Muscatello, ingenieros de mezcla inmersiva; Andrés Mayo y Martín Muscatello, productores inmersivos (Varios Artistas)

Tearjerkers - Hans-Martin Buff, ingeniero de mezcla inmersiva; Hans-Martin Buff, productor inmersivo (Tearjerkers)

Yule - Morten Lindberg, ingeniero de mezcla inmersiva; Morten Lindberg, ingeniero de masterización inmersiva; Arve Henriksen y Morten Lindberg, productores inmersivos (Trio Mediæval)

Mejor arreglo instrumental o a capela

“Be Okay” - Cynthia Erivo, arranger (Cynthia Erivo)

“A Child Is Born” - Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Nordkraft Big Band & Remy Le Boeuf)

“Fight On” - Andy Clausen, Addison Maye-Saxon, Riley Mulherkar & Chloe Rowlands, arrangers (The Westerlies)

“Super Mario Praise Break” - Bryan Carter, Charlie Rosen & Matthew Whitaker, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band)

Mejor Álbum Histórico

Joni Mitchell Archives – Volumen 4: The Asylum Years — 1976-1980 - Patrick Milligan y Joni Mitchell, productores del recopilatorio; Bernie Grundman, ingeniero de masterización (Joni Mitchell)

The Making Of Five Leaves Left - Joe Black, Cally Callomon y Johnny Chandler, productores del recopilatorio; Simon Heyworth y John Wood, ingenieros de masterización; Richard Whittaker y John Wood, ingenieros de restauración (Nick Drake)

Roots Rocking Zimbabwe – El sonido moderno de los municipios de Harare 1975-1980 — Analog Africa n.° 41 - Samy Ben Redjeb, productor del recopilatorio; Michael Graves, ingeniero de masterización; Michael Graves y Jordan McLeod, ingenieros de restauración (Varios artistas)

Super Disco Pirata – De Tepito para el mundo 1965-1980 — Analog Africa n.° 39 - Samy Ben Redjeb, productor del recopilatorio; Michael Graves, ingeniero de masterización; Jordan McLeod, ingeniero de restauración (Varios Artistas)

You Can’t Hip A Square: Las Demos de Composición de Doc Pomus - Will Bratton, Sharyn Felder y Cheryl Pawelski, productores de la compilación; Michael Graves, ingeniero de masterización; Michael Graves y Jordan McLeod, ingenieros de restauración (Doc Pomus)

Mejores notas de álbum

Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974 - Scott B. Bomar, autor de las notas del álbum (Buck Owens And His Buckaroos)

After The Last Sky - Adam Shatz, autor de las notas del álbum (Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates, Dave Holland)

Árabe - Amanda Ekery, autora de las notas del álbum (Amanda Ekery)

The First Family: Live At Winchester Cathedral 1967 - Alec Palao, autor de las notas del álbum (Sly & The Family Stone)

A Ghost Is Born — Edición Deluxe del 20.º aniversario - Bob Mehr, autor de las notas del álbum (Wilco)

Miles ’55: The Prestige Recordings - Ashley Kahn, autora de las notas del álbum (Miles Davis)

Mejor paquete de grabación

And The Adjacent Possible - Hà Trịnh Quốc Bảo, Damian Kulash, Jr., Claudio Ripol, Wombi Rose & Yuri Suzuki, art directors (OK Go)

Balloonerism - Bráulio Amado & Alim Smith, art directors (Mac Miller)

Danse Macabre: De Luxe - Rory McCartney, art director (Duran Duran)

Loud Is As - Farbod Kokabi & Emily Sneddon, art directors (Tsunami)

Sequoia - Tim Breen & Ken Shipley, art directors (Varios artistas)

The Spins — Picture Disc Vinyl - Darby Kaighin-Shields & Miller McCormick, art directors (Mac Miller)

Tracks II: The Lost Albums - Meghan Foley & Michelle Holme, art directors (Bruce Springsteen)

